Revealed: Where Lionel Messi headed instead of joining Argentina squad in open-top bus parade following World Cup final defeat to Spain

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Messi touched down at the international airport in Rosario early on Tuesday morning. After flying privately from Miami, the 39-year-old was transported in a vehicle with tinted windows to his family residence in the exclusive Fisherton neighbourhood. He deliberately avoided the fans who had gathered to welcome him in the early hours.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of the Argentina squad flew back to Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon. They were greeted by an exultant crowd near the Ezeiza international airport, with thousands of supporters following their open-top bus parade back to the national team training complex despite falling just short against Spain in New Jersey.