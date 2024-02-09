Revealed: How Nottingham Forest beat Fiorentina to Gio Reyna loan transfer – with USMNT star opting for Premier League move over Serie A switch

Revealed: How Nottingham Forest beat Fiorentina to Gio Reyna loan transfer – with USMNT star opting for Premier League move over Serie A switchChris BurtonGettyGiovanni ReynaUSAPremier LeagueTransfersBorussia DortmundNottingham ForestFiorentinaBundesligaSerie ANottingham Forest won the race for USMNT star Gio Reyna as they put a “higher offer” in place, with said deal leaving Fiorentina disappointed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDortmund invited offers for playmakerInterest from England, Italy & FranceReds able to agree deadline-day deal