Ten-Hag(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

Revealed: How Man Utd players reacted to news Erik ten Hag would be staying with Red Devils

Erik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United players were 'shocked' to find Erik ten Hag was staying at the club after believing the manager would be sacked.

  • Ten Hag looked set to be sacked at Man Utd
  • Dutchman kept on after end-of-season review
  • Players 'shocked' the ex-Ajax boss is staying
