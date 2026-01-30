Getty
Revealed: How Jose Mourinho masterminded 'the miracle of Da Luz' after Benfica's epic Champions League win against Real Madrid
Proving a point: Highly-decorated Mourinho still the 'Special One'
Questions have been asked of whether Mourinho, at 63 years of age, is cut out for life in modern management. He oversaw trophy wins - including league titles and European successes - at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma.
He did, however, struggle at Fenerbahce in Turkey and returned to his roots in Lisbon aware that his reputation needed to be rebuilt in the eyes of some. A stunning victory over La Liga giants has helped to highlight how Mourinho has lost none of his spark.
Benfica's keeper scored decisive goal in the 98th minute
According to AS, who have assessed how Champions League progress against the odds was made possible, “beating Real Madrid was, is, a cry of rebellion - against his critics, against everyone”.
Mourinho saw goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin net the crucial goal for Benfica, as he nodded home in the 98th minute and secured a knockout play-off berth by the narrowest of margins, but the groundwork had been put in place long before that stunning climax to a thrilling contest in Portugal - with Mourinho and Co initially unaware that they required a fourth on the night.
AS claim that the “key” to Mourinho’s plans was to “liberate his players” with pressure being removed from their shoulders and lumped onto his own. He wanted to “make them understand that there was much more to gain than to lose” and that anything “was possible”.
One of the most decorated coaches of the modern era has always been famed for his man-management skills, and they have been put to the test once more. He sought to “instill in his players the idea that it was possible to talk about the impossible”.
Wild celebrations: Real Madrid's weaknesses identified
Pre-match discussions were “filled with conversation, camaraderie, and anecdotes”. It was not all fun and games, though, as tactically “everything was controlled down to the millimetre”. Mourinho was aware that Real would look to “build attacks quickly”, with it important to contain that threat. Kylian Mbappe was able to score two goals on the night.
Benfica also identified as a weakness “Real Madrid's reaction to losing possession”. Mourinho challenged his players to win the ball back high up the pitch, in the opposition’s half - thus “forcing Real Madrid into errors”. There was “no need to reinvent the wheel”, with a tactical blueprint being made as simple as possible.
Benfica also covered more ground than Madrid, by some 10 kilometres, as they outran and outworked their rivals. Victory is said to have shown that Mourinho has lost none of his “hunger to win”, with wild celebrations breaking out when Trubin hit the net - with apologies later being offered to the Real bench.
Mourinho dedicated to being a success at Benfica
Mourinho has dedicated himself to being a success in Lisbon, with a source telling AS: “He spends hours at the Benfica Campus and makes sure to watch the training sessions of the various youth teams. He sleeps there, eats there. He’s happy and very involved. He dedicates a lot of time to the club and its people.”
The ‘Special One’ is yet to suffer a league defeat during his second spell as Benfica boss and has his team sat third in the Portuguese top-flight. He wants victory over Madrid to be a “starting point” for future success.
He said in the aftermath of a famous European night at Estadio da Luz: “I would be equally proud if we didn't qualify. That was the challenge I gave the players: if we don't qualify, at least we have to win. That was the pride behind that attitude. I would be just as happy if we had won like we did against Real Madrid and hadn't qualified.”
Mourinho achieved both of his targets, with victory ensuring that a place in the last 16 remains up for grabs. He has overseen another “miracle”, and there remains the promise of more to come.
