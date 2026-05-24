Revealed: Declan Rice did ‘12 laps of the training ground’ as nervous Arsenal star ‘couldn’t watch’ Man City draw deliver the Gunners’ first Premier League title in 22 years

While most of the Arsenal squad were glued to the screens at London Colney, Rice took a very different approach to the final moments of the title race. The midfielder revealed that the nerves became so overwhelming during Manchester City's decisive clash with Bournemouth that he had to go for a long walk around the training pitches just to keep his cool.

"I took the security guard, Pete, the first 40 minutes we walked every pitch possible. We were just chatting about the most random stuff," Rice revealed to Sky Sports. "And then we hear the roar, so we come back in for the first goal. I was like, same again. And then on the way I was like, ‘I'm telling everyone, sit back in the same spot and all this’. And then literally come back in five minutes to go and it was done, but I just couldn't watch it."

Bukayo Saka described what his team-mate had done as ridiculous, saying: "This guy must have done about 12 laps of the training ground. We were all watching it on TV. He couldn't watch it. It was hilarious."