Revealed: Cole Palmer ‘disappointed’ at England snub as Mauricio Pochettino insists in-form Chelsea star is fully fit

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that a fully fit Cole Palmer has been left "disappointed" after being snubbed by Gareth Southgate.

  • Palmer received England call up for March friendlies
  • Missed Brazil match & was bench warmer vs Belgium
  • Forward unhappy after failing to get minutes

