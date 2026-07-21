Revealed: Barcelona considered shock Mason Greenwood transfer swoop before Fenerbahce signed ex-Man Utd forward

According to Sport, Barcelona’s sporting department, led by director Deco, placed Greenwood’s name on their shortlist during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

As the club looked to bolster their frontline under manager Hansi Flick, the recruitment team explored several profiles to add goals and creativity. Reports suggest that Deco and his team worked tirelessly to find realistic options that could fit within.

The Blaugrana have been forced to be creative in the market in recent years, often monitoring a wide variety of players before committing to a final investment. Greenwood was seen as a potential low-cost, high-reward option from a purely sporting perspective, leading to the club monitoring his situation closely.



