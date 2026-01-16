Getty Images Sport
'Respected leader on and off the field' - Héctor Herrera returns to Houston Dynamo after title-winning spell in Liga MX
- Getty Images Sport
Returning to MLS
To mark his comeback, Houston launched a limited-time promotion offering $16 tickets for the home opener against Chicago Fire on Feb. 21, a nod to Herrera’s jersey number and his popularity among fans.
“It’s an honor to welcome Héctor back to Houston,” said club president Pat Onstad. “He’s a respected leader on and off the field, and his influence helped change the direction of this club during his first spell.” Onstad highlighted Herrera’s role in guiding the Dynamo to the 2023 U.S. Open Cup title and a club-record points total in 2024, adding that his return aligns with the organization’s desire to build on past success.
- Getty Images Sport
Leadership over spotlight
While Herrera’s role may differ this time around, the Dynamo believe his experience and winning mentality will elevate the squad. Houston is also reportedly in talks with Cruz Azul for Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, a move that could see Herrera surrounded by added quality in midfield.
- Getty Images Sport
Second stint at Houston
Herrera’s initial run with the Dynamo from 2022 to 2024 included 82 appearances, eight goals and 22 assists. He captained the side to silverware and a Western Conference final, though his exit was controversial. His final match ended in a red card for spitting at a referee, and shortly after, the club opted not to renew his contract.
- Getty Images Sport
Secondary role with Toluca
Following his MLS departure, Herrera returned to Mexico and joined Toluca, where he lifted Liga MX titles in both the Clausura and Apertura 2025. Despite being part of a championship-winning squad, he never fully established himself as a central figure, making 34 appearances across all competitions.
Advertisement