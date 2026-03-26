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Gabriele Stragapede

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Repubblica - Milan on the hunt for a top-class midfield: it’s not just Goretzka; Bernardo Silva is also a target and initial contact has been made

AC Milan
Transfers
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Manchester City
L. Goretzka
B. Silva

The Rossoneri are scouting top-class players to build a formidable midfield for next season.

Milan have a clear objective for the remainder of the season: to finish at least fourth and achieve the goal set at the start of the campaign, namely to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

A mission that would allow them to return to the top tier of European football and, at the same time, boost the coffers of the club based in Via Aldo Rossi ahead of what promises to be a busy summer transfer window. According to information gathered by colleagues at La Repubblica, Milan are considering two major signings to bolster their midfield, as both Leon Goretzka and Bernardo Silva – whose contracts with their respective clubs are expiring – have been added to their shortlist.

Two complex situations, but ones to keep an eye on.

  • Praise

    The transfer story generating the most buzz at the moment centres on Germany and the 31-year-old who will officially leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer on 1 July. The German midfielder is seeking a salary of around €6 million, and Milan continue to monitor and assess the potential deal, weighing up its feasibility and the scope for a possible move this summer.

    However, competition is fierce, according to La Repubblica: Barcelona have also made a move for Goretzka, but for the club based in Via Aldo Rossi, the option remains open and appealing, although everything will depend on the player’s wishes and the financial parameters that must be met.

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  • BERNARDO SILVA

    But according to our colleagues at *La Repubblica*, Milan are also keeping the option of signing Bernardo Silva open. The 31-year-old Portuguese player’s contract with Manchester City is coming to an end, and he could leave England at the end of the season if presented with a compelling offer.

    The issue to be resolved is primarily financial: the wages demanded by the midfielder, who is coached by Guardiola, remain high, but the Rossoneri have nevertheless explored the scope for negotiation through a series of talks with the Portuguese player’s entourage.

    Here too, competition is fierce: Juventus have made an enquiry, without going beyond a preliminary exploratory contact, whilst Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are also ready to put substantial salaries and offers on the table. According to Repubblica, Milan will try to play the card of tradition and a technical project currently undergoing a revival and with ever-increasing ambition.

    Contacts and assessments are underway, but Milan want to raise the standard of their midfield and are pursuing top-tier options.

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