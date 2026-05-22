'I really want that feeling again' - Inside the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup memories, from Christian Pulisic’s defining goal to Gio Reyna’s complicated role

Throughout his career, DeAndre Yedlin has learned the value of perspective. That lesson was crucial in 2022. In 2014, he was a young player trying to find his way on the world's stage. In 2022, he was the veteran, the lone holdover from the last time the USMNT played at this level.

After every game, Yedlin could be seen leading a group of USMNT players back onto the field. In those moments, he and his teammates were trying to take it all in. It was a chance to appreciate the moment individually, but to do it alongside the teammates who had helped them get there.

"It feels like adversity gets multiplied by 10 because there's always a camera on you, always a microscope on you, and everybody has an opinion," Yedlin told GOAL in 2024. "I think it's important to find that space and peace. At the end of the day, maybe as bad as it sounds, but we're literally just entertaining people. That's all we're doing. That can bring inspiration, that can bring hope. There are obviously a lot of things that I think this sport brings in general, but at the end of the day, that's what it is. For me, it's always just about keeping that perspective.

"We're so minuscule in the grand scheme of things. We're such tiny figures in the grand scheme of it all, but we also play a huge part. It's kind of hard, I think, for us as humans, to comprehend how we can be so small, but also play such a huge part."

For many of Yedlin's teammates, finding those moments mattered. It took years of work to reach a World Cup, but once they were there, the whole thing moved almost too quickly to process. Some players tried to stay off their phones. Some tried to memorize every detail. Others could only remember fragments.

"I tried to stay off my phone as much as possible and just be in the moment with the guys," Josh Sargent says. "I just tried to fully embrace it. I feel like I can remember every single detail."

"I can see glimpses of it," Tim Ream adds, "but, for me, it was one of those things where it was like I'm there and I'm so insanely focused. It's like tunnel vision. There's a whole lot that you forget."

There were parts, though, that no one forgot. Qatar made sure of that. The tournament was unlike anything the USMNT players had experienced, both on and off the field. The call to prayer echoed through Doha. Old markets sat alongside stadiums built for the occasion. The city itself seemed to move on World Cup time, with every restaurant, street and conversation pointing back toward the games.

"I enjoyed every bit of it," Matt Turner says. "Honestly, it was so cool to be in a culture I've never experienced before. The call to prayer was going on and, to me, it was peaceful and it was thoughtful, and it was like a time where I'm just like, ‘You know what? Everyone's just with their faith right now’. That was really cool to me. It was special because we were in this foreign land all together, and all the experiences that our team had shared in qualifying and everything, and we had just this rock solid bubble."

For those few weeks, Doha was a bubble, too. Qatar wasn't just hosting a World Cup; it was existing around it. There was always another match somewhere, another bus of fans, another flag, another sound from the streets below.

Sergino Dest tried to take it in however he could. Despite largely being confined to the team hotel, he would sit on the rooftop and listen.

"I was just living in that moment," Dest says. "I would just sit there, drink my water, and watch these people enjoy life. They'd have flags and stuff, watching games, and I remember being like, 'This is it.' I just enjoyed that moment so much. I wanted to see everything and enjoy everything. I was living the dream. I had a big room with a balcony and, in the afternoon, you could just open the window and hear the sound of life. That's what I miss most about it."

Inside the hotel, the soundtrack was different. There, the memories were louder: games on television, movie nights, pool, ping-pong, video games, food and long stretches of time in the Players' Lounge, the room that became the heart of the USMNT's World Cup experience.

The team stayed in The Pearl, an area built on a man-made island, at the Marsa Malaz Kempinski. Unlike most World Cups, there was no need to relocate throughout the tournament, and that helped the hotel become something close to home. For Yunus Musah, the feeling was strong enough that he returned the next summer just to reconnect with it.

"Everything was like a throwback," Musah said in 2025. "The smell! I could smell it again. Everywhere smells so nice. The room, the view. I would just walk around, and it felt like I was experiencing all of those moments from the World Cup all over again. It felt good. For me personally, the World Cup was the best experience ever. I loved it so much."

The Players' Lounge is referenced often by members of that team. For some, it is what they cherish most: not the games or the stadiums, but the hours spent away from the noise, surrounded by teammates who became even closer in those weeks.

"We would go train at night, wake up in the morning, have a late breakfast, trying to adjust to game times," Tyler Adams recalls. "We had so much downtime with one another that it really just allowed us to connect. That Players' Lounge, watching games of the World Cup, taking it all in, no noise, it was like our own little sanctuary.

"Gregg made it a priority that team camaraderie and the time we spent together was valued and sacred. It just felt that, during the World Cup, I got even closer to some guys that I didn't even know I could get closer with. I felt like I knew everything about Weston and Brenden [Aaronson] and Christian, guys that I spent so much time with, but in those times, you just bond. That's all there is to do."

That bonding often came through competition. When games weren't on, there were movie nights. When players weren't resting, they were finding ways to beat each other at something: ping-pong, pool, video games, whatever was available.

"Sean Johnson and DeAndre Yedlin had their crazy style of pool that they were playing," Zimmerman recalls. "It was basically snooker. They barely hit the ball and just tried to make you lose by scratching. You remember that. You remember the times off the field, the times you spend with the guys."

Cristian Roldan remembers trying to avoid his room as much as possible.

"I remember being around the boys in the Players' Lounge and making sure I didn't spend any time in my room and didn't take any moment for granted," Roldan says. "Whether it was training, hanging out in the lounge, or just watching my family enjoy it."

Because that was part of it, too. A World Cup is not something players experience alone. They experience it with teammates, but also with the people who helped carry them there.