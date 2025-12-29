From Yunus Musah’s curious Atalanta loan to Patrick Agyemang exceeding expectations at Derby - Regrading the USMNT’s summer transfers

Transfers are made for a variety of reasons, often with patience built into the plan. A World Cup season, however, rarely allows for it.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, multiple U.S. men’s national team mainstays made significant summer transfer decisions. Some moved on loan in search of minutes. Others took major steps up the ladder in pursuit of a bigger stage. All came with risk — and all were made with the same prize in mind.

It's hard and harsh to judge these decisions after just a few months. In truth, it'll be hard to really gauge what they all meant until we see what names end up on Mauricio Pochettino's squad list next summer. However, as the winter window opens, we do have a pretty good idea of which USMNT stars have found transfer destinations that work and which have found destinations that certainly don't.

With that in mind, GOAL revisits its summer grades for every major deal involving USMNT players.