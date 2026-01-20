'A distorted view' - Referees chief Howard Webb insists officials were RIGHT not to show Man Utd's Diogo Dalot red card for brutal Manchester derby foul

Webb has now shared his verdict on the challenge and explained why he does not think it warranted a sending off. He said on Match Officials Mic'd Up: "The officials on the field saw the actions of Dalot, they saw him stretch forward with his foot, he touches the ball, and then there's contact on Jeremy Doku. They deemed that to be a reckless action and therefore worthy of a yellow card. I know other people think it's clearly red. I don't agree - I think there's a mix of considerations. I know that when we look at this, we see that the point of contact is on the knee, but we also have to factor in speed, force and intensity. You'll not see many red cards in the Premier League for serious foul play that don't involve those things.

"Now, we evaluate those things through a full-speed view of the incident. Without looking at it at full speed, you get kind of a distorted view. You don't get a true picture of how much force and speed there was in the challenge. That foot touches the knee, comes off pretty quickly. We can see on slow-mo that it does touch that knee. But at full speed, when you play it in real time, you can see there's not a great deal of speed in the action. Not a lot of intensity. We were heavily criticised a few years ago for using slow motion and freeze frames, because people said this is not reality, it's not how the game is played. When you slow it down it can look a lot worse - and it does. When you freeze frame it, you can make a lot of situations look like red-card offences. So, it's difficult for me to hear people make a judgment on this just by analysing freeze frames and slow motion, coming to the consideration that it's red on that basis."

