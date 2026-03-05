Getty Images Sport
'Small crisis' - Refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina compares VAR to marriage problems 'with your wife' in scathing assessment of video technology
The honeymoon is over for VAR
Speaking at the annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in Wales, Collina did not hold back. He said: "In Italy, we say that in every wonderful marriage, there is a crisis after seven years. So it might be possible that people fall in love with the VAR, and then after some years, as with your wife, you have a small crisis." His comments come at a time when fan frustration is at an all-time high, with many calling for the system to be scrapped entirely after a decade of trials and implementation.
- Getty
New powers for video officials
Despite the apparent "small crisis," the scope of technology is set to expand significantly. IFAB has officially widened the VAR protocol to include the ability to check incorrectly-awarded second yellow cards. The urgency for this change was highlighted last month in Serie A when Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was incorrectly sent off against Inter. Furthermore, officials will soon have the option to check incorrectly-awarded corner-kicks.
Collina explained that the evolving nature of the sport necessitated these updates, noting that the original framework was written in a different era of technology. "When we decided on the VAR trial in 2016, the technology was very different. The protocol was written from scratch and took inspiration from other sports, such as rugby, and video officials had no prior experience. Today, the situation is very different," he said.
Clamping down on time-wasting
Beyond the video booth, referees are being handed new tools to speed up the game. Starting from this summer's World Cup, officials will have the power to initiate a five-second countdown for throw ins and set-pieces if they feel players are stalling. Additionally, a strict 10-second limit for substitutions will be enforced, with players who fail to leave the pitch quickly enough forced to wait a full minute before their replacement can enter.
"The goal is to eliminate, or to eliminate as much as possible, timewasting that hinders the spectacle of the game. Last year we introduced the ‘eight second rule’ for goalkeepers, which has been a great success. There have been very few cases where a corner has been granted. The deterrent has worked," Collina added to La Gazzetta dello Sport in his assessment of the modern game's flow.
- Getty Images
The future of the challenge system
Football is also moving closer to a "challenge" system similar to tennis or cricket. Football Video Support (FVS), which allows coaches to challenge decisions twice per match, is already being tested in Italy, Malta, and Spain. Collina confirmed the expansion of these trials, stating: "It is probable that in the next weeks we will open the possibility to join the trial for the next season to member association and competition organisers."
While the Premier League remains hesitant about some aspects, such as VAR checks on corners, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham believes the challenge system could be a positive step. Bullingham noted: "It changes the dynamic. It reduces the amount of times when there is a VAR intervention and effectively puts the onus on the coach. That's something which we might continue to learn as we trial that model."
Advertisement