'Small crisis' - Refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina compares VAR to marriage problems 'with your wife' in scathing assessment of video technology

Despite the apparent "small crisis," the scope of technology is set to expand significantly. IFAB has officially widened the VAR protocol to include the ability to check incorrectly-awarded second yellow cards. The urgency for this change was highlighted last month in Serie A when Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was incorrectly sent off against Inter. Furthermore, officials will soon have the option to check incorrectly-awarded corner-kicks.

Collina explained that the evolving nature of the sport necessitated these updates, noting that the original framework was written in a different era of technology. "When we decided on the VAR trial in 2016, the technology was very different. The protocol was written from scratch and took inspiration from other sports, such as rugby, and video officials had no prior experience. Today, the situation is very different," he said.