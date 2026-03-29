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Reece James sent 'unbelievable' message by England rival Tino Livramento amid competition for right-back spot
Stepping up for England
Livramento has fully embraced the chance to impress on the international stage. With James currently sidelined by a hamstring injury and missing this month's camp, the Newcastle full-back is eager to cement a regular role. England have a wealth of options at the back, but the recent 1-1 friendly draw against Uruguay provided the perfect platform for the 23-year-old to demonstrate his defensive capabilities. Although he respects his peer, he knows that proving his worth to the new manager is vital for his World Cup dreams.
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High praise for a rival
Despite competing directly for a starting berth, the Newcastle man has shown immense class regarding his injured compatriot. When asked about his mindset and the rivalry, he was completely honest about the situation, stating: "Reece is an unbelievable player and I hope he comes back as soon as possible."
Competing for a World Cup spot
The intensity within the national camp has naturally increased as players vie for a ticket to the summer tournament. Acknowledging this heightened atmosphere, the defender noted that everyone is desperate to secure their place. "To some extent, there is more edge in this month's games, because everyone wants to play at the World Cup," Livramento explained. "It's nice to get called up but it's even better to be on the pitch. I've had to wait numerous times in the past for my opportunity. All I'm focused on is that chance to impress."
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What next for England?
England have a quick turnaround before their next test. Thomas Tuchel's side host Japan this Tuesday to conclude their current international camp. Looking ahead to the summer, the Three Lions are drawn in Group L for the much-anticipated World Cup. They kick off their group stage campaign against Croatia on June 17, followed by a tricky encounter with Ghana six days later. The first round concludes with a clash against Panama on June 27.