Reece James Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Reece James is going nowhere! Chelsea not prepared to sell right-back but Conor Gallagher & Trevoh Chalobah could be offloaded amid pressure to meet financial restrictions

Reece JamesChelseaTrevoh ChalobahConor GallagherTransfersPremier League

Chelsea reportedly have no plans to sell Reece James but Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah could be sold to stave off financial breaches.

  • Chelsea under financial fair play pressure
  • Gallagher and Chalobah could be sold
  • Blues have no plans to let James go

