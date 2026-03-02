TEN red cards in one season! Chelsea's most stupid dismissals in 2025-26 - ranked

Pedro Neto's red card against Arsenal on Sunday was Chelsea's 10th in all competitions this season, with nine players having received their marching orders along with former head coach Enzo Maresca. The Italian was partially blamed for the ill discipline that plagued his team through the first half of the campaign, but the pattern is now seemingly continuing under Liam Rosenior, with Neto ensuring the Blues finished successive games at a numerical disadvantage.

"We need to do something [about our discipline], for sure. I need to speak to the coaching staff, the staff around the club, the players, because it's not acceptable," said Rosenior following the 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium. "I know the record of the club is not great from the start of the season, and now it's getting bad. We had 10 games when I was in where we didn't have these issues, but we've had two in two games. There's something deep-lying that we need to get to the bottom of."

Whatever that deep-lying issue is, Rosenior needs to eradicate it, with some of Chelsea's red cards this season having been indefensible. With that in mind, GOAL has ranked their 10 dismissals (so far!) by order of their stupidity...