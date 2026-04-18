Red card! Werder Bremen win a frenzied northern derby against HSV

Stage stole the show with two goals in the derby. The Dane nodded in a stunning header in the 37th minute, then lashed a magnificent 20-metre shot under the bar in the 57th—securing Bremen’s first home win over Hamburg in eight years. Cameron Puertas added a third in the first minute of stoppage time (90+1).

Robert Glatzel had briefly levelled the score (41’) with a strike of similar quality in front of 41,800 fans at the sold-out Weserstadion. Philip Otele was then dismissed for a reckless foul as tempers flared late in the heated northern derby. Bakery Jatta’s subsequent red card was rescinded following video review (85’), and, in the dying seconds, assistant coaches Jan Hoepner (Werder) and Loic Favé (HSV) were also dismissed.

Both sides now have 31 points, five clear of the relegation play-off place and seven ahead of the first direct-relegation spot with four matchdays left. Werder ended a two-game losing run, while the HSV winless streak stretched to five. Merlin Polzin’s side have now won only once in their last nine outings.