Record-breaker Enzo Maresca heaps praise on Man City stars after making Premier League history

Man City’s relentless march at the top of the Premier League continued on Saturday as they secured a 3-2 win against a resilient Ipswich side. While the three points moved the reigning champions six points clear at the summit, the afternoon belonged to Maresca, who became the first manager in the competition's history to win his opening seven games in charge of a club.

By reaching this milestone, Maresca has eclipsed the records previously held by legendary figures such as Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. All three had managed six consecutive wins at the start of their respective tenures with City, Chelsea, and Manchester United.