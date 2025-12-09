Rebel United: George Best was 'better than Pele and Diego Maradona' - but football was less of a priority for Man Utd's 'fifth Beatle'

Best had long been more than just a footballer. His sporting achievements, coupled with his rebellious lifestyle, infamous escapades, long hair and catchphrases, exuded a very special magic. He was one of the world's first football celebrities, 'the fifth Beatle', a true sensation. Emerging from the somewhat socially rigid early-1960s, he, like many rockstars, stood for the dawn of a new era.

"If you gave me the choice between scoring a goal from 40 yards at Anfield or going to bed with Miss World, it would be a tough decision," Best once said. "Luckily, I've done both!"

Another of his memorable one-liners went: "I spent most of my money on alcohol, women and fast cars. The rest I just squandered!"

Best's rise was rapid, but so was his decline. The European Cup victory proved to be his last major title, as his priorities shifted further and further away from sport and into nightlife. Far too early in his career, football became a secondary concern for Best despite his ridiculous levels of talent.

"The best I've ever seen," said Pele of the Northern Ireland international; Best replied that this praise was the "highest honour of his life".