'We are really happy!' - Amad Diallo insists Michael Carrick is 'right man' for permanent Man Utd manager role

Despite acknowledging that the final decision rests with the directors at Old Trafford, the attacker believes the former midfielder has the unique qualities required to restore success. The sentiment appears to be shared across a squad that have looked far more cohesive since the change in the dugout.

"Since he’s arrived he’s been clear to everyone that he wants to win, he wants to reach the Champions League next season, and he’s been working with each player so he’s doing very well and we are really happy to have him as a manager," Amad added. "Sometimes this kind of manager can bring the club where they belong. From a personal view he’s the right man but it’s not the players who decide."