'Really disappointed' Mary Fowler confirms season-ending ACL injury as Man City star joins Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood & Vivianne Miedema on sidelines

Mary Fowler has joined the likes of Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Vivianne Miedema on Man City's ever-growing injury list after rupturing her ACL.

Worst fears confirmed as Australia star ruptures ACL

Joins Hemp, Greenwood & Miedema on injury list