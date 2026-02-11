GOAL
'Really annoys me!' - David Seaman calls out Gianluigi Donnarumma for over-celebrating routine saves at Man City
Seaman takes aim at Donnarumma
Seaman was asked about the state of modern goalkeeping by Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On podcast, and he cited Donnarumma as one of the players who irritates him, due to his propensity to celebrate saves.
He said: "The ones that really celebrate shots, although Donnarumma, who's one of my favourites at the moment, was doing some massive celebrations after some half-decent saves, and when they do that I'm like: 'Come on, you're better than that.' When I see goalkeepers when they first sign for a club and they're giving it all that after they've made a save, and it's not even a really good save, I'm like: 'Come on, what you doing?' Celebrate when it really means something! That really annoys me."
- Getty Images Sport
Seaman's thoughts on Raya
Seaman believes that current Arsenal goalkeeper Raya is "so consistent" as the Gunners look to win their first Premier League trophy since 2004. They currently sit six points clear of Manchester City.
On his spiritual successor, Seaman added: "He's making some big saves. There was a double save where he was arching back, touched it onto the bar, got up and somebody knocked the rebound in and he saved it. And then this season he made an unbelievable save against Brighton, where somebody's bent it in and he's touched it, it's hit the bar and gone over.
"With David you're getting a guy now that's so consistent. And he's got used to being an Arsenal goalkeeper. Before he was a Brentford goalkeeper, he was having a lot to do, then he came, very similar to my situation where he's taking over from fans' favourite in Aaron Ramsdale, so he's got that pressure to deal with, plus trying to impress the crowd, plus trying to be a good goalkeeper, and he found it hard that first season. Now, and it's since Aaron's gone, he's really settled into it.
"I really enjoy watching Raya. He's calm and he's got a confidence about him. When you look at his story as well, he came to Blackburn when he was 16 so he's been in the English divisions right up to where he is now. So he's done all the different levels and I'm sure that helps."
'Shut them up' message to Arsenal
Seaman has now called on the Gunners to "shut up" the critics of the club who repeatedly claim the Gunners have not got over the line in the Premier League.
He added: "I think they do [get over the line and win the title]. I'm so desperate for them to win the league, because of all the noise. I find there's a lot of resentment or jealousy. But you've got win things. To shut them up, you have got to win something.
"My career was spent always proving people wrong, from that age of 19. So that's where this comes in with Arsenal. I want them to win the league to have finally done it. But it's not as easy as that. It's a tough challenge but once they do it, they could go on [to win a lot more]."
Arsenal have only won two of their last five league games, amid what could be termed as a wobble at the top-end of the table.
Watch the Beast Mode On Podcast episode with guest David Seaman
Check out every episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast via the official YouTube channel.
You can also listen to full episodes via Spotify.
Advertisement