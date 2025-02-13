'Reality is in the numbers' - Angel Di Maria responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT claim as Argentine insists Lionel Messi is the 'best in the world and the best in history'
Angel di Maria has responded to his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT claim and says he knows who the 'best in the world is'.
- Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is best in history
- Di Maria counters former team-mate's claim
- Thinks Messi's numbers prove he is the GOAT