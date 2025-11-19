Real Madrid wonderkid Franco Mastantuono sides with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate after being left 'speechless' by Argentina team-mate on international duty

A serious groin injury has halted Mastantuono’s promising start for Los Blancos, putting the teenage sensation's season on hold. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder arrived from River Plate in August for a record £40 million ($52.4m). After a brilliant pre-season and a few sparkling appearances, including becoming the youngest-ever Champions League starter for Madrid, his campaign has now come to an abrupt halt.

Before his injury, the Argentina international had carved out a role under manager Xabi Alonso, showcasing his creative talent and ability to play between the lines. However, some critics in the Spanish media have questioned his influence in recent matches and his defensive effort, a far cry from the unstoppable form he displayed at River Plate. Now, with a long road to recovery ahead, the pressure is on the young Argentine to regain fitness and reclaim his momentum. With the recent return and excellent form of star Jude Bellingham, Mastantuono will face fierce competition for playing time upon his return, making his comeback one of the most anticipated storylines of the second half of the season.

While continuing his recovery, Mastantuono has decided to offer his opinion on who is the greatest player of all time.