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Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: Kylian Mbappe stars as Arda Guler shines in comfortable victory

Real Madrid
Sevilla
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
LaLiga
Player ratings

Real Madrid maintained their pursuit of the La Liga summit with a clinical 4-1 dismantling of Sevilla at the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe’s brace and a standout performance from Arda Guler ensured Jose Mourinho’s side dominated from start to finish.

Real Madrid delivered a tactical masterclass at the Estadio Bernabeu, controlling 65% of the possession to outclass a struggling Sevilla side. The breakthrough arrived in the 30th minute when Arda Guler found the net following excellent work from Yan Diomande. The momentum stayed firmly with the hosts as Kylian Mbappe doubled the advantage just seven minutes later, finishing a precise move orchestrated by Jude Bellingham to give Los Blancos a comfortable 2-0 lead at the interval.

The second half saw Madrid remain relentless, with Mbappe adding his second from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after a period of sustained pressure. Although Sevilla managed a consolation through Manu Bueno in the 80th minute, Real Madrid quickly quelled any hopes of a comeback. Diomande capped a brilliant individual performance by scoring the fourth goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni, to secure a comprehensive three points for the home side.

  • Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    T. Courtois - 6/10

    The Belgian was largely a spectator for much of the evening, as Sevilla struggled to generate high-quality openings. He recorded four saves throughout the match, maintaining focus during long spells of inactivity. He could do little about Bueno's late strike, which denied him a clean sheet on an otherwise quiet night at the office.

    D. Huijsen - 7/10

    A mature performance from the youngster who continues to grow into the Madrid backline. He was disciplined in his positioning, helping to nullify Sevilla's counter-attacking threats. His distribution from deep was efficient, contributing to Madrid's overwhelming territorial dominance.

    I. Konate - 7/10

    The Frenchman provided the physical presence required to deal with Sevilla’s direct long balls. His recovery speed was essential in the few moments Madrid’s high line was tested. He remained composed under pressure, ensuring the visitors never gained a foothold in the central areas.

    M. Cucurella - 7/10

    Providing relentless energy down the left flank, Cucurella offered a constant outlet for the midfield. His defensive work was diligent, effectively pinning back Sevilla's wide players.

    F. Valverde - 8/10

    Wearing the captain's armband, Valverde put in a relentless display at right-back. He covered immense ground along the flank, facilitating the transition between defence and attack while providing crucial width. His powerful overlaps and ability to carry the ball out from the back unsettled Sevilla's structure, and he led the press with characteristic aggression before being withdrawn in the 85th minute.

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-SEVILLAAFP

    Midfield

    A. Tchouameni - 8/10

    Tchouameni acted as the perfect defensive screen, allowing the more creative players to flourish. He demonstrated his vision by providing the assist for Diomande’s late goal. His 82nd-minute contribution capped a display defined by tactical discipline and physical dominance in the middle third.

    J. Bellingham - 8/10

    Bellingham’s spatial awareness was on full display, particularly when he set up Mbappe for Madrid's second goal in the 37th minute. He consistently found pockets of space between the lines, dragging Sevilla defenders out of position. His substitution in the 70th minute was clearly a move to preserve his fitness for upcoming fixtures.

    A. Guler - 8/10

    The Turkish starlet continues to prove his worth, opening the scoring in the 30th minute with a clinical finish. His technical quality in tight areas was a joy to watch, and his interplay with Mbappe and Bellingham was fluid. He provided the creative spark that initially broke Sevilla's resolve.

  • Attack

    Endrick - 6/10

    While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Endrick’s movement created significant space for Mbappe and Guler to exploit. He worked hard off the ball and participated well in the build-up play. He was replaced in the 69th minute as Mourinho sought fresh legs to close out the game.

    K. Mbappe - 9/10

    A lethal display from the world's premier marksman. Mbappe scored a well-taken goal in the 37th minute and displayed ice-cold composure to convert a penalty in the 63rd minute. His pace was a constant thorn in Sevilla's side, and he remains the focal point of Madrid’s devastating attack.

    Y. Diomande - 9/10

    An extraordinary performance from the attacker. He provided the assist for Guler's opening goal in the 30th minute and showed great instinct to score Madrid's fourth in the 82nd minute.

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  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-SEVILLAAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    B. Diaz - 6/10

    Came on in the 69th minute for Endrick and looked lively, immediately looking to take defenders on and maintain the attacking tempo.

    B. Silva - 6/10

    Introduced in the 70th minute to provide ball retention and control, helping Madrid navigate the final stages with ease.

    E. Camavinga - N/A

    A late introduction in the 78th minute to provide extra energy in the middle of the park.

    Eder Militao - N/A

    Came on in the 85th minute to see out the result.

    C. Espi - N/A

    Handed a brief cameo in the 85th minute.

    J. Mourinho - 8/10

    Mourinho’s tactical setup was spot on, as he utilised his side's superior technical ability to starve Sevilla of the ball. His decision to start Guler was rewarded, and his substitutions were timed perfectly to manage the squad's load while keeping the pressure on the opposition.

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