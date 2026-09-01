Real Madrid slammed for 'worst transition in history' as club legend blasts Jose Mourinho’s muscle-bound squad

Speaking as a guest on Iker Casillas' podcast, Bajo los palos, Tote did not hold back in his scathing assessment of the club's current tactical direction. He argued that the departures of legendary midfield duo Modric and Kroos have been handled disastrously by the board.

"Madrid cannot, after Modric and Kroos, exchange talent for muscle," Tote stated. "It is a mistake by Madrid and the worst transition that can be made in history, it is the most unrecognisable Madrid I have seen in the last 40 years.

"There is no player who has been at Real Madrid who is bad, it is impossible. But they do not have the hierarchy to play or dominate Europe. Madrid simply lacks football."