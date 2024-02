Real Madrid told 'there's a 99 percent chance' Kylian Mbappe completes summer transfer as La Liga president Javier Tebas claims Los Blancos won't have to sell anyone to make room for PSG superstar Kylian MbappeReal MadridTransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1LaLiga

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes there is a "99 percent chance" that Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid this summer.