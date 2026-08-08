Real Madrid identify €30m Rodri alternative as Man City star nears shock Barcelona move

Real Madrid have activated a €30 million contingency plan after conceding that Rodri is increasingly likely to join fierce rivals Barcelona. The Spanish international was Perez's priority target to inject veteran leadership and tactical discipline into the engine room at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, with Rodri reportedly opting for the sporting project at Camp Nou, Madrid have rapidly changed course. Their focus has now turned to 18-year-old Ajax sensation Mokio, as per Fichajes. Los Blanco scouts are convinced the versatile defensive midfielder possesses the physical attributes and immense room for growth required to thrive in Liga.