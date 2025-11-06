getty
Real Madrid in talks with Dayot Upamecano in bid to sign Bayern Munich defender in free transfer
Madrid move early for defensive reinforcements
Madrid have reportedly entered discussions with Dayot Upamecano over a free transfer in 2026, with the Bayern defender emerging as the club’s top defensive target. According to reports from SPORT BILD and Foot Mercato, the 27-year-old has held preliminary talks with Madrid officials, who are eager to take advantage of his ongoing contract uncertainty at Bayern. Though the German champions have offered him an extension, negotiations have stalled, opening the door for a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos have made defensive reinforcement a top priority for 2026, with Alaba and Rudiger both entering the final six months of their contracts. Injuries to Eder Militao and Alaba combined with Rudiger’s age and heavy workload have forced Madrid to identify a new long-term leader for the backline.
Upamecano fits Madrid’s next-generation blueprint
Upamecano’s profile perfectly matches Florentino Perez’s recruitment model: a proven international with Champions League pedigree, available without a transfer fee, and familiar with many of Madrid’s French stars, including Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy.
The centre-back has undergone a resurgence under Vincent Kompany at Bayern, cutting down the high-profile mistakes that once clouded his reputation. His mix of physical power, progressive passing and composure under pressure has seen him become a mainstay in both the Bundesliga and Europe this season. Madrid scouts have reportedly tracked Upamecano for over a year, and recent Champions League performances, particularly his commanding display in Bayern’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain have convinced the hierarchy that he is ready for the next step.
While Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi was also considered earlier in Madrid’s shortlist, the club have now abandoned the pursuit due to the defender’s high wage demands and signing-on fees, deeming the deal “virtually impossible.” With Guehi off the table, sources close to the club describe Upamecano as “the ideal successor to Alaba,” with his tactical discipline and athleticism complementing Madrid’s evolving defensive structure under Xabi Alonso.
Bayern pushing for renewal amid interest from rivals
The Bavarians are still hoping to tie Upamecano down to a new long-term deal beyond 2026, though progress has been slow. The club remain confident but face competition from several top sides including PSG, Barcelona and Chelsea, all of whom are monitoring the situation closely. PSG, in particular, maintain interest in both Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, though sources in France suggest Los Blancos now lead the race. Liverpool’s Konate, once viewed as an alternative target, has slipped down Madrid’s priority list as they focus on a single marquee defensive signing.
Bayern are aware that if talks remain unresolved by the end of the season, the player could open pre-contract discussions with foreign clubs, increasing pressure on the board to accelerate negotiations or risk losing him for nothing.
What it means for Madrid’s defensive rebuild
The Meringues' pursuit of the French defender underscores a strategic shift toward long-term stability in defence. With Militao suffering from consecutive ACL injuries and Alaba’s recurring fitness issues, the Spanish giants need a reliable, athletic presence capable of anchoring the backline for the next five years. Upamecano’s potential arrival would also allow them to gradually phase out older defenders while maintaining tactical balance and squad depth. He represents the blend of experience and peak-age talent that aligns with Perez’s sustainable squad model - a recruitment approach that has already paid off in midfield with Camavinga and Federico Valverde.
For now, Die Roten remain in talks to keep their man, but Madrid are quietly confident that if no renewal materializes, they could land one of Europe’s elite defenders without paying a cent in transfer fees, a move that would mirror past coups like Alaba’s arrival from the Allianz Arena in 2021.
