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Mohamed Saeed

Real Madrid target Stuttgart duo as La Liga giants plot midfield overhaul to fill Toni Kroos void

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VfB Stuttgart
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C. Andres
A. Stiller
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Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a double raid on Bundesliga side Stuttgart as the club look to finally address the creative void left by Toni Kroos. The Spanish giants are weighing up a move for former academy star Chema Andres alongside German standout Angelo Stiller to bolster their options.

  • Midfield reinforcements become a priority

    Two years after the departure of the legendary Kroos, Madrid are still searching for a definitive solution to their lack of a creative deep-lying playmaker. While the club's physical profile in midfield remains world-class, the technical orchestration provided by the German has been difficult to replicate.

    Consequently, reports from the Spanish capital suggest that president Florentino Perez is ready to sign two different profiles this summer to balance the squad.

    The primary focus remains on a Galactico signing, with Enzo Fernandez and Rodri identified as the leading candidates. Fernandez has reportedly faced internal disciplinary action at Chelsea after expressing his desire to join Los Blancos, while Rodri is viewed as a more attainable target due to his contractual situation. However, the club are also looking at more cost-effective options to provide depth and specific technical qualities.


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  • CHEMA ANDRES STUTTGARTGetty Images

    The return of Chema Andres

    Madrid have seen enough from Stuttgart’s Andres to seriously consider triggering their buy-back option for the 20-year-old. After departing the Spanish capital for a modest €3 million in the summer of 2025, the midfielder has adapted rapidly to life in Germany.

    Madrid reportedly hold an option to bring the youngster back to the Bernabeu for approximately €13.5m this summer.

    Andres himself has not hidden his affection for his former employers. Speaking to The Athletic, he admitted: "That’s something the club has to decide; I’d be delighted to return to Madrid, but for now I’m not worried about that. I’m very happy at Stuttgart. I’ve told my agent that I don’t want to know anything about it. When the time comes, we’ll talk and see what options we have".


  • Stiller emerges as secondary target

    Andres is not the only Stuttgart player on the radar at Valdebebas. German midfielder Stiller has been linked with a move to Madrid for several transfer windows and remains a concrete alternative if the club's primary targets prove too expensive.

    At 24 years old, Stiller has become one of the most respected playmakers in the Bundesliga, with a market valuation currently set around €45m.

    The presence of two Madrid-linked players in the Stuttgart dressing room has naturally led to some light-hearted interactions. Andres revealed that the pair have joked about the possibility of moving to Spain together: "Everyone knows Madrid, but there were some jokes between us. 'Are you going there? Will I go and you leave?' But little more."


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    Stiller: A world-class player?

    The technical staff at Madrid are said to be impressed by Stiller’s ability to "call the shots" in the Bundesliga, a trait that was high-praise from his teammate Andres. "He is our best player, he is spectacular," Andres said of Stiller. "If you see a Stuttgart match, you realize that he is the one in charge. He is a world-class player and could play for any team, hopefully in Madrid or wherever he wants".

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