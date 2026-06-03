Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid tease 'first major signing' this week as Florentino Perez drums up support ahead of presidential election
Perez signals intent with major transfer tease
In a move typical of his historically ambitious "Galactico" strategy, Perez is ready to flex Real Madrid's financial muscle before the weekend. Speaking toEl Espanyol, Perez confirmed that a significant addition to the squad is imminent, timed perfectly to sway opinion ahead of Sunday's vote. "This Thursday I'll announce my first big signing for next season," Perez said. "Everyone knows my sporting project: having the best players, and carrying on winning."
While Perez remained tight-lipped on the specific identity of the newcomer, reports have heavily linked the club with Ibrahima Konate. The defender is currently a free agent after his stint at Liverpool, and a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is thought to be close, while they are also in pursuit of Denzel Dumfries. The announcement is expected to be the first of several major updates provided by the incumbent president as he seeks to secure another term at the helm of the Spanish giants.
- AFP
The first contested election in 20 years
The upcoming ballot marks a historic moment for the club, as it is the first time since 2006 that Perez has faced a formal challenger. Perez has been elected unopposed in the last five electoral cycles, but 37-year-old businessman Enrique Riquelme has emerged as a disruptive force. Riquelme has already started making his own promises, including appointing club icon Raul Gonzalez as sporting director and stating that Manchester City's Rodri "is the kind of player who has to play for Real Madrid."
Perez, who led the club from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2009 to the present, is using his proven track record of bringing world-class talent to the Spanish capital to combat Riquelme's youthful challenge. The president is banking on the fact that big-name arrivals still resonate most with the members who will decide the club's future direction this Sunday.
More big names and a new coach on the way
The signing is not the only piece of the puzzle Perez intends to reveal before the members head to the polls. There is also the significant matter of the vacant managerial position, with speculation mounting that a former face could be returning to the dugout. Perez did not deny reports that Jose Mourinho, who managed the club between 2010 and 2013, has agreed to return to the Bernabeu.
"Soon I'll announce who Real Madrid's new coach will be," Perez added during his interview. "We'll have more names before Sunday, don't worry."
These revelations are clearly designed to demonstrate that Perez already has a concrete plan in place for the upcoming campaign, contrasting with the theoretical project offered by his opponent.
- Getty Images Sport
The battle for club ownership and wealth
Beyond the pitch, the election has also touched on the fundamental structure of the club. Riquelme has been vocal in his opposition to Perez’s proposal to sell five per cent of the club to an external investor, arguing that it threatens the traditional member-owned model. Perez, however, insists that the plan is designed to benefit the fans by turning "emotional wealth" into something tangible that can be passed down through generations.
"With me, Madrid will always belong to its members," Perez insisted. "I want the members to be the owners of [the club's] financial wealth. At the moment we're just owners of an emotional wealth. I want to strengthen that link, and for it to go beyond death, so that the financial wealth can be inherited by your children or your family. We'll look at the way to do it, we'll debate it and it will be voted on in a referendum of all members."