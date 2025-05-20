Real Madrid to wrap up another signing! Spanish giants and Benfica in talks over €50m Alvaro Carreras deal as Xabi Alonso gives green light after sealing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen transfers A. Carreras Real Madrid Transfers LaLiga Manchester United

Real Madrid are edging closer to the signing of Alvaro Carreras, with the Spanish side in talks over a deal with the Primeira Liga club.