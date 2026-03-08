Real Madrid scouts watch over Newcastle star as part of 'double mission' during trip to watch Man City

Despite the growing noise, the hierarchy at St James’ Park remains resolute. Senior figures have dismissed the idea of being a selling club and have rejected the narrative that a price tag has even been set. The club is desperate to avoid a repeat of the Alexander Isak saga, which saw the Swedish striker depart for Liverpool in a record-breaking on deadline day of the summer 2025 transfer window that left the Magpies thin on attacking reinforcements.

Tonali himself recently addressed his long-term future with refreshing honesty when questioned about staying on Tyneside. He admitted: "This is a tough question because, you know [in] football you need to think year for year. The last summer was tough for us, for Alex [Isak], but this is football. If you have an option for your life, for another team you need to think about everything. I don’t want to say, ‘Yes, I want to stay here ten years,’ but now I’m happy here. I don’t think anything about another team."