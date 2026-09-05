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Real Betis defender Marc Bartra explains 'rehearsed' penalty tactic that thwarted Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid shock defeat
Real Madrid stumble at La Cartuja
Real Madrid suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Real Betis at La Cartuja. The match was ultimately decided by a highly controversial moment surrounding Mbappe's missed penalty. Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles successfully denied the French forward from the spot to preserve his side's narrow advantage.
However, the subsequent clearance sparked intense debate regarding potential encroachment. Betis defender Bartra was the first player to react to the rebound and hack the ball away to safety. Following the final whistle, the veteran centre-back admitted that his perfectly timed intervention was entirely premeditated.
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Bartra reveals his penalty secret
Speaking to Movistar+ after the game, Bartra explained that he had thoroughly researched the penalty encroachment rules. The defender deliberately positioned his feet on the edge of the box to gain a vital head start. He took a huge risk to ensure he could clear the danger if Valles made the save.
"I tried to calculate as best I could today," Bartra confessed when discussing his explosive reaction time. "It's true that if he hits it half a second earlier or later, I would have been caught inside. But I think there, in the end, I tried to hold on as long as I could with my foot planted and without stepping on it, and it worked out well."
Learning from a former referee
Bartra's calculated gamble was actually inspired by a recent incident involving Valencia defender Jose Gaya. The Betis star noticed Gaya using a similar jumping technique on the edge of the penalty area and decided to investigate the legality of the move. To clarify the rulebook, Bartra reached out to a personal contact with refereeing experience.
"A few matchdays ago, I think it was Gaya who did the little jump, and I asked a referee friend," he explained. "He is a friend from Segunda B who is no longer refereeing, and he told me that you can be there, as long as you are not stepping on it."
- AFP
Betis celebrate a famous victory
The meticulously planned defensive strategy paid massive dividends for Betis. Bartra's legal clearance ensured his team walked away with a famous 1-0 victory over Los Blancos. Jose Mourinho's side must now regroup quickly and bounce back in their upcoming fixtures to avoid losing ground in the title race. Meanwhile, Betis will hope to use this massive confidence boost to build vital momentum for the season ahead.
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