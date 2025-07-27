Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Operation Departures' - Real Madrid prepared to sell five first-team stars including Rodrygo as part of clear-out under new manager Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid
Rodrygo
Transfers
Endrick
D. Ceballos
F. Mendy
LaLiga
X. Alonso

Real Madrid are ready to offload five players before summer transfer window closes on September 1 to maintain the 25-member squad for the 2025-26 campaign. The list of five players include Brazilian winger Rodrygo, who has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer, amid strong interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

  • Rodrygo among five players who could leave Madrid
  • Endrick could be sent out on loan
  • Madrid players will reconvene for pre-season on August 4
