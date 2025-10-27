Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid players went 'over the top' with Lamine Yamal attacks as Frenkie de Jong slams Dani Carvajal and Raphinha defends Barcelona teenager
Tensions flared after Real Madrid's 2-1 victory against Barcelona
Madrid’s 2–1 victory over Barca was meant to be a statement of resurgence and it was, but not without controversy. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham sealed the win for Los Blancos, ending their four-game winless streak against their league rivals. But the football was quickly overshadowed by chaos once the referee blew for full time.
As soon as the whistle sounded, tensions that had simmered all night erupted. Several Madrid players, including Carvajal, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga, surrounded Yamal, shouting and gesturing angrily. Yamal, visibly taken aback, tried to walk away before being pulled into a heated confrontation. Carvajal’s mocking gesture, reportedly urging Yamal to “talk now”, ignited a brawl that drew in players and staff from both sides. Security and officials had to intervene as tempers flared on the sidelines. Pedri, already sent off earlier, was seen shouting from the tunnel, while Vinicius exchanged words with Barcelona’s bench.
This eruption didn’t come from nowhere. In the days before the match, Yamal had angered Madrid’s dressing room with his playful yet provocative remarks on a Kings League stream, saying Madrid “complains too much about referees” and joking that “Barca always wins because we don’t cry.” He even reposted clips of last season’s 4–0 win at the Bernabeu, mocking Madrid fans and referring to them as “moaners.” Madrid captain Carvajal took notice, responding before kick-off: “On the pitch, respect matters; words don’t win Clásicos. Let’s see who talks at the final whistle.” The exchange set the tone and when Madrid won, the veteran right-back made sure to follow through.
After the game, midfielder De Jong didn’t hold back, expressing anger over how the Yamal was treated calling for more respect and maturity from Madrid’s players.
De Jong speaks out - “what they did to Lamine was too much”
The usually composed De Jong was visibly frustrated as he addressed reporters in a post-match interview labelling the treatment to Yamal as too much and claiming Yamal's statements have been overexaggerated.
"When the referee blew for full-time, several Madrid players went straight for Lamine. It was over the top. If Carvajal wanted to talk to him, he could’ve done it privately. Making gestures on the pitch just fuels the fire. Lamine never said Madrid cheats, I never heard that," the Dutchman said.
Barcelona assistant Marcus Sorg also came to Yamal’s defence, admitting the 18-year-old was affected by the atmosphere. “He’s young; he has to learn how to handle pressure. It’s not easy to play when you’re booed every touch.”
Madrid midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, also dismissed any bad blood claiming: "It gave us a little boost. There’s no bad blood, but those things light you up."
Vinicius loses his nerves as Raphinha asks for calm
Tension between Vinicius and Yamal boiled over after the game, but it began right on the pitch. As tempers flared post-match, Yamal, frustrated by the hostile Bernabeu crowd and pointed remarks from Madrid players about his pre-match taunts, reportedly challenged Vinicius to “talk inside the tunnel.” That suggestion of a private confrontation set off Vinicius, who’d already clashed with teammates and rivals, reportedly shooting back: "You talk too much - talk now!"
After the final whistle, Raphinha, who missed the game due to a hamstring setback, came down from the stands in street clothes and found himself face to face with Vinicius. What followed was a calmer but revealing conversation between two compatriots who saw the situation differently.
“What he did before the match isn’t done; it’s not what a good teammate should do,” Vinicius reportedly told Raphinha, referring to Yamal’s comments that mocked Madrid before the game. Raphinha, however, was more reflective. Speaking to DAZN after the match, he acknowledged Yamal’s mistake but also called for empathy.
"He was guilty of being young and lacking maturity to say what he said. His words gave Real Madrid extra motivation," said Raphinha. Even within Barca’s camp, there’s an understanding that Yamal’s pre-match bravado fuelled Madrid’s fire. Yet, many believe the Real players went too far with their reaction.
Madrid eye Anfield clash against Liverpool
Los Blancos are now at the top of the league table with 27 points, five-points ahead of Barca, restoring their confidence and fuelling more motivation ahead of their clash against Premier League side Liverpool in the Champions League on November 4. Coach Xabi Alonso will hope to win the game and continue their winning run in the European campaign, however, the league leaders will face struggling Valencia on Saturday before flying to England.
