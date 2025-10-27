Real Madrid players went 'over the top' with Lamine Yamal attacks as Frenkie de Jong slams Dani Carvajal and Raphinha defends Barcelona teenager

Madrid’s 2–1 victory over Barca was meant to be a statement of resurgence and it was, but not without controversy. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham sealed the win for Los Blancos, ending their four-game winless streak against their league rivals. But the football was quickly overshadowed by chaos once the referee blew for full time.

As soon as the whistle sounded, tensions that had simmered all night erupted. Several Madrid players, including Carvajal, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga, surrounded Yamal, shouting and gesturing angrily. Yamal, visibly taken aback, tried to walk away before being pulled into a heated confrontation. Carvajal’s mocking gesture, reportedly urging Yamal to “talk now”, ignited a brawl that drew in players and staff from both sides. Security and officials had to intervene as tempers flared on the sidelines. Pedri, already sent off earlier, was seen shouting from the tunnel, while Vinicius exchanged words with Barcelona’s bench.

This eruption didn’t come from nowhere. In the days before the match, Yamal had angered Madrid’s dressing room with his playful yet provocative remarks on a Kings League stream, saying Madrid “complains too much about referees” and joking that “Barca always wins because we don’t cry.” He even reposted clips of last season’s 4–0 win at the Bernabeu, mocking Madrid fans and referring to them as “moaners.” Madrid captain Carvajal took notice, responding before kick-off: “On the pitch, respect matters; words don’t win Clásicos. Let’s see who talks at the final whistle.” The exchange set the tone and when Madrid won, the veteran right-back made sure to follow through.

After the game, midfielder De Jong didn’t hold back, expressing anger over how the Yamal was treated calling for more respect and maturity from Madrid’s players.