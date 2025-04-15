Florentino Perez GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid players promised 'juicy bonus' by Florentino Perez if Kylian Mbappe and Co. pull off sensational comeback against Arsenal in Champions League quarter-final tie

Real MadridArsenalK. MbappeReal Madrid vs ArsenalChampions League

Real Madrid players could reportedly earn a "juicy bonus" from Florentino Perez if they complete a comeback against Arsenal in the Champions League.

  • Real got battered 3-0 in first leg of quarter-final
  • Have a mountain to climb at the Bernabeu
  • Perez ready to shell out bonus for a UCL miracle
