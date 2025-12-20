Real Madrid player ratings vs Sevilla: That's what Jude Bellingham does! England star scores and Kylian Mbappe nets penalty in ill-tempered clash as Xabi Alonso's side overcome 10 men to cut gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona

Madrid struggled for control for most of the first half, and were forced into a back-and-forth contest with few clear cut chances for either side. Bellingham opened the scoring after 38 minutes, rising to meet Rodrygo's free kick with a fine header past a sprawling goalkeeper.

Los Blancos could have made it two early in the second half when Kylian Mbappe was offered half a yard - but he whipped his shot just around the post. Sevilla, for their part, threatened, yet were denied on a few occasions by the immense Thibaut Courtois. Their charge for an equaliser was ended, though, when Marcao picked up a needless second yellow for a silly challenge.

Mbappe made it two in the 86th minute from the spot after Madrid were given a clear-cut penalty - completing what turned out to be a routine evening of work for Los Blancos.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...