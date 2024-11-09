Real Madrid player ratings vs Osasuna: You can shove your Ballon d'Or! Unstoppable Vinicius Junior bags hat-trick as Jude Bellingham finally joins the party - but injuries could derail Los Blancos

The Brazilian turned in a magnificent performance in a convincing win to ease the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti, who has more injury woes to deal with

Vinicius Jr dominated throughout as Real Madrid cruised to a 4-0 win over Osasuna to get their season back on track, albeit with injuries taking their toll.

The Brazilian scored three, and was dangerous for all of his 75 minutes on the pitch. A fourth goal, provided by Jude Bellingham, tied up a convincing win, and brought them within touching distance of Barcelona atop the table.

Madrid's first half was largely defined by injuries. Rodrygo was removed after 20 minutes, grasping his thigh. Eder Militao followed him in what seemed to be a more serious situation, the centre-back screaming in pain as he clutched the back of his right knee.

Despite the substitutions threatening to knock them out of their stride, Los Blancos were mightily effective. Vinicius opened the scoring after 35 minutes, cutting inside and smashing into the back of the net. Bellingham followed him soon after with a lovely lob - his first goal of the season.

Madrid really turned things on in the second half. Vinicius scored his second after latching onto a long ball, evading his man, rounding the goalkeeper, and tucking home. His third came inside 70 minutes, turning the ball into an empty net after Brahim Diaz unselfishly squared inside the box. There were some issues to be found outside of the injuries, as Kylian Mbappe continued to struggle up front. Still, it was Vinicius' day - less than two weeks after him controversially missing out on the Ballon d'Or - and Madrid seem to be back on track.

