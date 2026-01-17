Real Madrid player ratings vs Levante: Kylian Mbappe bails out Blancos once more as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr put in performances deserving of Bernabeu boos

Madrid rather struggled throughout the opening half as the boos rained down in the first home game since Xabi Alonso's sacking and the subsequent exit from the Copa del Rey at Albacete. The hosts failed to create chances, and looked a step slow against a well-drilled Levante side. On the few occasions the away side broke out, meanwhile, Los Blancos looked uneasy. Mbappe did go close after 32 minutes, racing onto Raul Asencio's long ball - but he smashed wide.

The second half was much better from Arbeloa's side as the introduction of Arda Guler offered more midfield creativity. Mbappe was the first beneficiary when he was dragged down in the box, which allowed him to convert from the penalty spot. Asencio then sealed victory by rising to meet a corner to head home.

There were still some nervy moments when Levante hit on the break, and Madrid weren't exactly fluid. Still, wins matter, and this was three points gained.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...