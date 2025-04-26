Real Madrid player ratings vs Barcelona: Kylian Mbappe heroics in vain as Brahim Diaz's sloppy error costs Los Blancos in Copa del Rey final

Carlo Ancelotti's pursuit for trophies in his Blancos farewell tour got off to a poor start with a Clasico defeat.

Real Madrid's season took another blow Saturday evening, as a Brahim Diaz error in extra time gifted the Copa del Rey to Barcelona in a dramatic extra time Clasico - one that ended with a 3-2 Barca win. Los Blancos were thoroughly out of the game in the first half, but battled back to force extra time - before a 116th-minute winner from Jules Kounde sealed the contest for the Blaugrana.

Madrid struggled to find a foothold early in the first half. Without Mbappe, Los Blancos tried to sit in and defend. But the same midfield issues that have been plaguing them all season reared their head. Barca cut through Madrid, Lamine Yamal finding space, teasing his man, and cutting back for Pedri, who swept the ball into the top corner from outside the box. It could have been more. Yamal put one wide. Olmo hit the post. Madrid had their moments, though, seeing one goal disallowed and then having a penalty called back due to an offside.

Los Blancos were more energetic when Mbappe came on at the break. Vinicius Jr had a couple of efforts saved, before Mbappe was well denied from close range. The Brazilian was at it again soon after, curling wide after Luka Modric robbed Pedri at the top of the Barca box. Mbappe found the equalizer, curling a free kick in off the post with 20 minutes to play. Aurelien Tchouameni eventually provided the moment of magic, slipping his man and heading home from a corner to give Madrid the lead.

But it never felt steady. Yamal made sure of it, playing a teasing ball into the feet of Ferran Torres, who rounded the keeper to equalise. Controversy had its role to play in the dying minutes, Barcelona being awarded a penalty - before seeing it waved off deep into stoppage time.

Extra time was predictably cagey. Madrid lacked cutting edge without Vinicius, while Barca's legs grew weary. Torres came closest in the first period, dragging an effort narrowly wide. Kounde eventually provided the decisive moment, capitalising on a loose pass and smashing home from 20 yards. An already disappointing season goes from bad to worse.

