Real Madrid planning to offload SIX superstars in major summer overhaul

The 2025-26 campaign has been anything but smooth for the Spanish giants. Following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso in January, Los Blancos have continued to struggle for consistency under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa. An embarrassing Copa del Rey exit to lower-league Albacete and a Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Barcelona have left the board demanding widespread personnel changes.

According to BILD, the club is now ready to sanction a dramatic reshaping of the dressing room. The hierarchy is reportedly eager to lower the average age of the squad and refresh a backline that has looked vulnerable during their pursuit of pace-setters Barcelona in the La Liga title race.