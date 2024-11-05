FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-MILANAFP
Gill Clark

'I can't believe what I'm seeing!' - Real Madrid 'have been outplayed by every single team' as nightmare season continues with humbling 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in Champions League

Real MadridReal Madrid vs AC MilanAC MilanChampions League

Fans have been left stunned as Real Madrid's nightmare start to the season continued with a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Real Madrid beaten at home by Milan
  • Second Champions League defeat this season
  • Los Blancos also nine points behind Barcelona in La Liga
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below