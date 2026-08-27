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New Real Madrid star Marc Cucurella opened up about his physical condition after an emotional debut at the Santiago Bernabeu
Addressing physical condition and fitness
Despite the positive result, questions remain regarding Cucurella's physical readiness, as the defender has not started either of Madrid's opening two fixtures of the new campaign. The Spaniard was candid about his current state, acknowledging that a disrupted pre-season has left him playing catch-up in terms of match sharpness. He emphasized that the process of returning to his peak physical level is ongoing and requires patience from both the player and the supporters.
"Step by step. It’s clear that we didn’t have much of a preseason, but little by little, I’m feeling better. We’re doing a great job. The season is long, and the coach knows how to manage the team very well. That’s one of his strengths," he explained on the club's official site.
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A dream debut at the Bernabeu
Cucurella could not hide his delight after finally stepping out onto the hallowed turf of the Santiago Bernabeu as a Madrid player. Reflecting on the evening, Cucurella described the experience as a pinnacle in his professional career, highlighting the collective effort of the squad against a resilient opponent.
"A perfect night, you can’t ask for more. Showing the Club World Cup trophy to the fans was a very special moment. Then, during the match, we did a great job. We were up against a great team. They made things difficult for us, but the team delivered an excellent performance," he stated.
Personal milestones and family presence
The match held a deep personal significance for Cucurella. The Spaniard highlighted that having his loved ones in the stands made the victory even sweeter, as he looks to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.
Cucurella elaborated on the raw emotion of the night, stating: “Very special. It was very emotional. A very important day, the first time my family was here at the stadium to see me. I’m very happy, and I hope there are more nights like this. I felt privileged. Not many receive this kind of love and get to showcase such an important trophy in this stadium. I’m very happy for the affection I’ve received and will keep working hard because this is just the beginning," Cucurella stated.
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The Mbappe impact and squad depth
The night was also defined by the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe, who netted a sensational hat-trick to dismantle the Sociedad defence. Cucurella spoke glowingly of his new teammate, emphasizing how the Frenchman’s presence changes the dynamic of every game. The left-back believes that Mbappe’s clinical nature in front of goal will be a recurring theme throughout the year, providing the squad with the ultimate game-changer in tight matches.
"He is a decisive player, and it’s a privilege to have him on our side. I hope he continues scoring more goals. This won’t be his last hat-trick of the season. With him on fire, the team is much more dangerous, and I’m happy for him," he said.
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