Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid join Man City in fight for Michael Olise as Bayern Munich make feelings clear on potential sale
Real Madrid join Man City in hunt for Olise
Real Madrid have emerged as the latest heavyweights to show interest in Olise, as per Christian Falk, adding further intrigue to a growing transfer tussle that already includes Manchester City. The Bayern Munich winger has enjoyed a sensational spell in Germany, prompting admiration from across Europe as clubs plan ahead for future transfer windows.
According to the report, Real Madrid’s interest is linked to long-term squad planning rather than an immediate move. Los Blancos officials are understood to be assessing options for 2026, with Olise identified as a potential solution should changes be made on the right side of their attack. His profile as a natural winger has caught attention amid the ongoing debate over balance in Madrid’s forward line, with Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz all plying their trade on the right without much progress to show for it.
Despite the growing list of suitors, the report states Bayern are relaxed about the situation. The Bundesliga champions see Olise as a cornerstone of Vincent Kompany's project and have little intention of entertaining offers, with senior figures stressing that Bayern do not sell players they consider essential to the squad.
- Getty Images Sport
Olise's rapid rise at Bayern after move from Crystal Palace
Olise’s rapid rise since arriving in Munich has placed him firmly among Europe’s most coveted wide players. His 30 goals and 37 assists in 80 games so far for the German giants have already positioned him as one of the players in the Bundesliga with the best goal contribution per 90 minutes.
For Real Madrid, the interest reflects a broader strategic outlook. The Spanish giants are already planning beyond the current cycle and could look to reshape their attacking options in the coming years. Speculation around the future of Rodrygo has only intensified discussion about whether a specialist right winger may eventually be required at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Manchester City have been linked with Olise as they consider long-term solutions out wide, especially with tactical flexibility prized in their system. However, both City and Madrid face the same obstacle: Bayern’s clear reluctance to negotiate.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bayern not entertaining any approaches for Olise
Bayern’s position has been reinforced by reports that the club are already working on improved contract terms for Olise. The France international is tied down on a long-term deal and the German champions are keen to reward his impact with enhanced wages and potentially an extended agreement, signalling confidence in his importance.
Falk has played down the likelihood of any breakthrough, stressing that Bayern view themselves as a buyer’s club rather than a selling one. With Olise and Harry Kane seen as indispensable, the message from Munich is that interest alone will not force a change in stance, regardless of the clubs involved.
He said: “Michael Olise is on the list of multiple European sides. Beyond Real Madrid we can also add Manchester City. Pep Guardiola, as we know, would be very happy to get this deal done. However, Bayern Munich are a buyer’s club, not a seller’s club. So, if they don’t want to sell – they won’t sell. And Olise is most certainly one talent they don’t want to sell. This season in particular has shown that both Harry Kane and Michael Olise are indispensable to the squad.
“He’s already got a long-term contract at the Allianz Arena, and don’t forget that Bayern Munich are already working hard on giving him more money with an updated contract (including one year more). So, at the moment, this means no chance for Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and we can add many more to this list.”
- Getty Images
Olise expected to remain a Bayern Munich player in 2026
In the short term, Olise is expected to remain a central figure at Bayern Munich as they continue to compete domestically and in Europe. Any potential move appears more realistic as a long-term discussion rather than an imminent transfer, particularly with Bayern keen to secure his future.
For Real Madrid and Manchester City, patience may be the only option. Both clubs are known for planning several years ahead and Olise’s name is likely to stay on internal shortlists even if Bayern’s resolve holds firm through 2026. Ultimately, the winger’s future looks settled for now.
Advertisement