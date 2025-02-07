This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Monterrey 93Getty/GOAL/X(@Rayados)
Aditya Gokhale

The ultimate troll?! Sergio Ramos mocks old rivals Atletico Madrid with shirt number choice after ex-Real Madrid star joins Mexican side Monterrey

S. RamosMonterreyLiga MXC. AncelottiReal MadridReal Madrid vs Atletico MadridAtletico MadridLaLigaChampions League

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has mocked former rivals Atletico Madrid with his shirt number choice at his new club Monterrey.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ramos joins Monterrey after six months as free agent
  • Set to wear 93 jersey number to honour iconic moment
  • Reference to his goal against Atleti in 2014 CL final
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
945 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match