Real Madrid legend to join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff! Champions League winner that made 334 appearances for the Blancos set to reunite with the ‘Special One’

Perez has officially secured another term as Real Madrid president, winning the election with 65% of the total vote. This victory has cleared the path for the return of Mourinho, who had a pre-agreement in place to take over the managerial reins at the club contingent on Perez defeating challenger Enrique Riquelme.

While an official announcement is still pending, the move is widely considered a formality as the club looks to break a two-year trophy drought.

Mourinho is already active in the market, with moves for Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries reportedly in the works. However, his most significant appointment might be off the pitch, as he seeks to integrate a figure who understands the unique DNA of the club.