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Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal joins Getafe until 2027 as six-time Champions League winner begins new chapter
Decorated champion bolsters defensive ranks
Carvajal has officially embarked on a fresh chapter in his storied career after completing a move to the Coliseum, arriving with an illustrious pedigree as a six-time Champions League winner. The 34-year-old right-back has put pen to paper on a one-year deal and immediately toured the club's facilities alongside the coaching staff to accelerate his integration into the squad.
According to Spanish daily MARCA, the defender agreed to a significant wage cut in order to prolong his top-flight career without having to relocate from his home in Madrid.
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Coliseum hierarchy welcomes elite winner
The club hierarchy formally announced the veteran's arrival across their official channels, hailing him as the most significant signing in their history following a glittering haul of 27 club trophies and two major international honours with Spain.
Welcoming the full-back's new venture, Getafe released an official statement on their website: "From Getafe CF, we want to welcome Dani Carvajal and wish him much success in this new stage. Welcome to the Coliseum, Dani!"
Tactical options expand defensive foundation
MARCAfurther reported that a direct phone call from manager Jose Bordalas proved pivotal in convincing Carvajal to join, with the coach envisioning him competing for the right-back berth alongside Kiko Femenia or slotting in as a right-sided centre-back in a three-man defence.
Meeting the tactician and assistant Patri Moreno at the training ground on Tuesday, Carvajal made his eagerness clear: "I'm really looking forward to getting to work."
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Crucial derby tests squad depth
Club officials are in a race against time to finalise his registration ahead of Monday so that Carvajal can potentially make his debut in the Liga derby against Rayo Vallecano on October 19. That domestic clash represents the most realistic target, given he remains a major doubt for Los Azulones' trip to Craiova in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Supporters will also have to wait until early January for the defender's emotional return to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real.
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