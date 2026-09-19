End of an era! Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sensationally dumps Nike after 20 years to join Roger Federer-backed brand

Mbappe has officially ended his relationship with Nike after nearly two decades. The Madrid forward has agreed a landmark partnership with On Holding as the Swiss sportswear company prepares its entry into professional football.

Mbappe had been tied to the American brand since he was eight years old. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr, he developed into one of Nike's most prominent global ambassadors, notably serving as the face of their Mercurial boot line.

The switch sees the French international join a firm that built its core business around running. On Holding is now expanding into new sports, having secured tennis legend Roger Federer as an investor and strategic partner in November 2019.