Chaos at Real Madrid! Two stars trade BLOWS while Kylian Mbappe risks Jose Mourinho’s wrath over cycling video

The latest internal conflict coincides with mounting frustration surrounding Mbappe. The French forward withdrew from international duty with a left knee tendon injury after scoring against Turkey, only to be spotted at a Paris nightclub with his partner, Ester Exposito. He then shared a social media video of himself smiling while cycling in the Swiss Alps, sparking further annoyance in Madrid.

Journalist Pablo Polo of Marca shed light on the manager's reaction to the forward's exploits. "Mourinho did not appreciate how Mbappe managed his recovery," he explained. "His movements and also the fact that he arrived on Monday after training."

Cadena Ser reporter Anton Meana noted that these off-field distractions are severely impacting squad harmony. He said: "The only problem is that the atmosphere in the dressing room is still as icy as it was five months ago."

Meana added: "This coldness in the dressing room, which even Mourinho's intensity hasn't managed to dispel, combined with the turmoil surrounding the Mbappe affair, has created a tense climate, far from ideal for approaching this crucial month of October."



